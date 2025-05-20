50 individuals from Punjab under scanner for alleged links to suspects arrested for spying for Pakistan

CHANDIGARH: Around 50 people from various parts of Punjab are under the police scanner as their antecedents are being verified for suspected links to the arrested individuals.

Meanwhile, two more individuals from Gurdaspur have been arrested by Punjab Police for allegedly engaging in espionage for Pakistan, bringing the total number of arrests in the past three weeks to eight.

Sources revealed that the two individuals, Sukhpreet Singh of Adiyan village and Karanbir Singh of Chandu Wadala, were arrested from Gurdaspur. Police recovered three mobile phones and eight live cartridges of .30 bore from their possession.

Preliminary investigations confirmed both the accused were in direct contact with operatives of Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and had transmitted sensitive information concerning the Indian Armed Forces.

A police official, on condition of anonymity, stated that these 50 individuals currently under scrutiny have not been detained. “Most of these individuals who have been questioned had claimed innocence about the secret work of the alleged spies but would only get a clean chit after thorough verification,” said a source.

The police have launched technical and human intelligence investigations to assess the nature of these individuals’ associations with the arrested suspects. “All these individuals who were in contact with the people allegedly involved in espionage are being verified to dig deep into their activities,” the source added.