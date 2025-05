BHUBANESWAR: As Odisha Police stepped up investigation into the alleged links between Puri-based vlogger Priyanka Senapati and social media influencer Jyoti Malhotra, who was arrested by Haryana Police for allegedly spying for Pakistan, it has come to the fore that the former had also visited the neighbouring country earlier this year.

Police have found that Priyanka had visited the Kartarpur Sahib Sikh shrine about three months back. The vlogger had shared the videos of her tour on her YouTube account. But it has been ascertained that she was not accompanied by Jyoti during the visit.

“It is being verified, if Priyanka had gone there alone or was accompanied by anyone else. Probe is underway to establish whether her trip was as a plain tourist or there was any other motive behind it,” Puri SP Vinit Agrawal said on Sunday.

Investigators visited her house within Puri Town police limits on Sunday and questioned her. Police said, Priyanka and Jyoti had been to various places in the country including Jammu and Kashmir together. The duo had visited Gulmarg last year. Priyanka had reportedly also visited Pahalgam, where 26 tourists were killed by terrorists on April 22, during the same time. They had also visited Kerala together in February this year. The videos and pictures have been uploaded on social media.