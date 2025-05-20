Foreign Secretary Misri briefs parliamentary delegations ahead of their visits abroad

NEW DELHI: As multi-party delegations leave for foreign capitals to convey India's strong stand against Pakistan-sponsored terrorism, their members were briefed by Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri on the neighbouring country's role in terror strikes and India's commitment to punish the perpetrators as well as their masterminds.

Members, MPs and former parliamentarians, of three of the seven such delegations were briefed, and they are expected to meet government functionaries, including ministers, legislators, think tanks and media during their visits to different parts of the world.

While India is committed to peace, it will not tolerate any terror attacks on its soil and will hit back as part of its "new normal", Misri told them, according to sources.

In a reference to Pakistan's offer of an independent probe into the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, Misri noted its earlier behaviour of ignoring evidence and doing little when India presented it with facts following other terror attacks, including 26/11 in Mumbai and in Pathankot in 2026, the sources said.

An MP quoted Misri as saying that trusting Pakistan is like trusting a "chor" (thief) to investigate the crime he has committed.

JD(U) leader Sanjay Jha, who is leading a delegation to Japan, Singapore, South Korea, Malaysia and Indonesia, told reporters after the meeting, "Our message to world leaders will be that India has decided 'enough is enough' and that Pakistan has acted like a thief asked to probe his own crime whenever India has in the past trusted its words on acting against terrorism."