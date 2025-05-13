Foreign Secretay Vikram Misri to brief Tharoor-led parliamentary panel on Pakistan situation on May 19

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri wil brief the Parliamentary Standing Committee on External Affairs, headed by senior Congress leader and MP Shashi Tharoor, on May 19 regarding the evolving situation with Pakistan.

The meeting comes in the backdrop of heightened tensions along the Line of Control (LoC) and a recent military exchanges between the two nations.

According to Tharoor, Misri will provide a comprehensive overview of recent developments, including India's targeted strikes on terror infrastructure across the borde. The two countries have since agreed to a ceasefire, but the situation remains delicate.

Misri, a seasoned diplomat and former envoy to China, has been regularly updating the committee on key foreign policy developments. In the past, he has briefed members on India’s relations with neighboring country Bangladesh as well as issues with Western nations, including the recent diplomatic strain with Canada.