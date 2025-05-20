High-Tech exam cheating racket busted in Uttarakhand; 11 arrested

DEHRADUN: Police in Dehradun have busted a high-tech cheating racket during a during a Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti/Lab Attendant exam, leading to the arrest of eleven individuals. Police later arrested the ringleader and two other accomplices linked to the operation.

SSP Ajay Singh told TNIE, "Upon receiving information from the centre manager regarding suspicious activities of some candidates during the second shift of the concerned examination, police force from Dalanwala station reached the spot. Nine candidates were arrested from the examination centre who were cheating using electronic devices and hearing buds."

According to the police, during initial interrogation, the arrested candidates reportedly confessed to a deal struck with two individuals from Haryana – Vivek Singh of Karteen village in Jind district and Shrikant from Rohtak. The agreement was allegedly for Rs 7 lakh per candidate to ensure they passed the exam, with Rs 1 lakh taken as an advance payment.