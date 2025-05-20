High-Tech exam cheating racket busted in Uttarakhand; 11 arrested

DEHRADUN: Police in Dehradun have busted a high-tech cheating racket during a during a Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti/Lab Attendant exam, leading to the arrest of eleven individuals. Police later arrested the ringleader and two other accomplices linked to the operation.
SSP Ajay Singh told TNIE, "Upon receiving information from the centre manager regarding suspicious activities of some candidates during the second shift of the concerned examination, police force from Dalanwala station reached the spot. Nine candidates were arrested from the examination centre who were cheating using electronic devices and hearing buds."
According to the police, during initial interrogation, the arrested candidates reportedly confessed to a deal struck with two individuals from Haryana – Vivek Singh of Karteen village in Jind district and Shrikant from Rohtak. The agreement was allegedly for Rs 7 lakh per candidate to ensure they passed the exam, with Rs 1 lakh taken as an advance payment.
The candidates stated that these two individuals had provided them with the hearing buds and devices and were relaying answers related to the exam during the test.
Acting swiftly on this information, SSP Dehradun immediately formed a police team to apprehend the two alleged masterminds. Using electronic surveillance, the team gathered information on the suspects.
On Monday, the police team successfully located and arrested Vivek Singh and Shrikant from the Dalanwala area. Mobile phones allegedly used in the operation were recovered from their possession.
All eleven arrested individuals – the nine candidates and the two alleged masterminds – were presented before the court on Tuesday. Following court orders, they have been sent to judicial custody at Sudhowala District Jail.