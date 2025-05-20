India-US joint working group on aircraft carrier technology cooperation meet in Delhi, Goa

NEW DELHI: The India-US Joint Working Group on Aircraft Carrier Technology Cooperation (JWGACTC), constituted under the auspices of the India - US Defence Technology and Trade Initiative (DTTI), was organised in India.

The Indian Navy on Tuesday said, "A six-member US delegation headed by Rear Admiral (RAdm) Casey Moton, Programme Executive Officer (PEO), Aircraft Carriers visited various defence establishments in Delhi and Goa."

It was the 8th meeting in the series and was held from 13 to 16 May 2025.

The opening session of the Joint Working Group Meeting was held on 13 May at New Delhi, which was co-chaired by RAdm Vishal Bishnoi, Assistant Controller Carrier Projects (ACCP).

"During the meeting, the RAdm Casey Moton highlighted the importance of the Joint Working Group and the progress it has made over the last 10 years. Both sides appreciated the remarkable work undertaken by the Joint Working Group towards valuable information exchange on Aircraft Carriers. Plans for future cooperation under various aspects of Aircraft Carrier Technology were discussed and a Joint Statement was also released," the navy said.

At Goa, professional interactions were undertaken with Indian Navy's Aviation Specialists on Aircraft Carrier operations and technical aspects.