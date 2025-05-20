Madhya Pradesh Police sets up SIT to probe minister's remarks against Col Qureshi

BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh Police has constituted a three-member special investigation team (SIT) to probe state Minister Vijay Shah's remarks against Col Sofiya Qureshi in compliance with a Supreme Court order, an official said.

The SIT comprises Inspector General of Police Pramod Verma, Deputy Inspector General Kalyan Chakravarty and Superintendent of Police Vahini Singh, he said.

The Supreme Court on Monday chided Shah for his "crass" remarks on Col Qureshi and constituted a three-member special investigation team to probe the FIR registered against him.

The top court asked the Madhya Pradesh director general of police to constitute a three-member SIT headed by an IG-rank officer and comprising a woman officer by 10 am Tuesday to probe the FIR registered following an order of the Madhya Pradesh High Court.

Madhya Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) Kailash Makwana issued the order for the SIT with a direction to ensure compliance with the apex court order.