‘Crocodile tears won’t do’: SC slams MP minister over remarks on Col Sofiya Qureshi, orders SIT probe

In a major setback for Madhya Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) minister Kunwar Vijay Singh for his alleged remarks against Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, the Supreme Court on Friday ordered constitution of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) of three IPS officers of Madhya Pradesh cadre to probe the matter.

While refusing to accept Shah's apology, the top court's two-judge bench, led by Justice Surya Kant and Justice N Kotiswar Singh, questioned the apology made by him and said he had not committed any contempt of court to express apology for his words. "The kind of crass comments you made, completely thoughtlessly... We don't need this apology," the apex court castigated and censured him.

It asked the Director General of Police to constitute the SIT by tomorrow, while observing that it was an attempt (by Shah) to wriggle out of consequences.

"We are constituting a SIT with three IPS officers and one should be the rank of IG or DGP rank. All of them should be [from] outside the State. It is a litmus test and we want the state to submit the SIT report to us. We would like to have a very close watch," the Court said.