Madhya Pradesh special cabinet meeting approves Rahveer scheme, working women hostels

BHOPAL: The special state cabinet meeting held at Indore’s historic Rajwada Fort on Tuesday approved the Rahveer Scheme under which Rs 25,000 will be paid as reward to each of rahgeers (passerby) who timely rush accident victims to hospitals or other health facilities.

"To qualify under the scheme, the person must stop at the accident site, then dial for a 108 ambulance immediately and actively assist in transporting the injured person to the hospital/PHC/CHC," the urban development and housing minister Kailash Vijayvargiya said while briefing journalists about the major decisions taken at the meeting which was held at the Ganesh Hall of the historic palace located in the heart of Indore.

He added that this scheme, once actualised, will help save countless lives. He also noted that the person taking action to save a life will be protected from unnecessary questioning by the police.

As per government data, Madhya Pradesh reported 54,432 road accidents in 2022, ranking it second nationally in terms of such accidents.