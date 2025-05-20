MP govt scrutinises Turkish drone-maker’s linked to Indore, Bhopal metro projects over national security concerns

Taking to the ‘X’ (formerly twitter), the central Indian state’s urban development and housing minister Kailash Vijayvargiya posted, “Nation is supreme ... .There is no place for anti-India mentality. For us, national duty is paramount. Any kind of sympathy or cooperation with anyone who stands against India’s sovereignty, no matter who he is, is intolerable.”

“Turkish company “Asisguard,” which is engaged in manufacturing drones, is accused that the drones manufactured by it were recently used in anti-India activities. The serious issue is that the same company, “Assis” is currently contracted for the work of digital systems in the Bhopal and Indore Metro rail projects. In this regard, instructions have been issued to the officials to conduct a thorough and impartial probe of the facts. If it’s found that the company has direct or indirect links with anti-India elements or its products have been used against India’s national security, then the company’s contract will be terminated. We will not compromise with the nation’s honour, security and self-respect,” Vijayvargiya mentioned in his post.