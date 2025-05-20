Waqf (Amendment) Act: Centre urges SC to confine proceedings to three issues for passing interim order

The Supreme Court on Monday commenced hearings on a batch of petitions challenging the constitutional validity of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, with the Centre urging the bench to confine the proceedings to three key issues for the purpose of passing interim orders.

Appearing for the Union government, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta submitted that the court could first deliberate on three specific concerns—whether properties declared as waqf by courts can be denotified, the legality of waqf-by-user, and waqf-by-deed—before proceeding to wider questions around the law.

"The court had earmarked three issues. We had filed our response to these three issues. However, the written submissions of the petitioners now exceed several other issues. I have filed my affidavit in response to these three issues. My request is to confine it to the three issues only," the law officer.

However, senior advocate Kapil Sibal, representing one of the petitioners opposed to the current Waqf framework, strongly objected to the Centre’s proposal. Sibal argued that the matter involves constitutional questions and cannot be adjudicated in a piecemeal manner. “You cannot dissect the challenge. The law must be examined in its entirety,” he submitted.