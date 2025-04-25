'Valid, lawful exercise of legislative power': Centre defends Waqf Amendment Act in Supreme Court

Defending the Waqf Amendment Act, 2025, as a valid, lawful exercise of legislative power, the Centre on Friday filed its reply in the Supreme Court and requested it to dismiss the batch of petitions challenging the act's constitutional validity.

"It is a settled position in law that constitutional courts would not stay a statutory provision, either directly or indirectly, and will decide the matter finally," said the Centre, in its reply filed before the top court.

The Centre filed the reply after complying with the top court's order asking it to do so.

A three-judge bench of the apex court, led by the Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sanjiv Khanna and including Justices Sanjay Kumar and K V Viswanathan, is scheduled to hear the batch of pleas challenging the Waqf Amendment Act on May 5.