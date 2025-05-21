AAP’s Manoranjan Singh to contest from Taraiya, says 'wind of change blowing across Bihar'

PATNA: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is gearing up to contest the upcoming assembly elections in Bihar, scheduled for October-November this year. The party has announced its intention to field candidates in all 243 assembly constituencies.
AAP joint secretary Manoranjan Singh announced this during his mass contact programme under the Taraiya assembly constituency in Saran district. Singh said that he would contest the assembly elections from the Taraiya seat.
He stated that the party was formulating its election strategy for the upcoming Bihar assembly elections under the leadership of state president Rakesh Yadav. He appealed to the public to extend their support to AAP candidates in the coming elections.
Singh launched the mass contact programme across villages under the Isuapur block in the district. He highlighted the work undertaken by the Delhi and Punjab governments in the fields of education, health, electricity, drinking water, women’s welfare, and old-age pensions.
He claimed that the concept of Mohalla Clinics to provide healthcare at people’s doorsteps was a major success in Delhi. The improvement in the standard of education in government schools in the national capital was also remarkable, the AAP leader claimed.
The AAP leader said that a wind of change was blowing across the state. “People of Bihar have made up their mind to get rid of the ruling dispensation in the larger interest of the state. People want a responsible and people-friendly government in the state,” he asserted.
The party will focus on strengthening its organisation first, ahead of the elections. Earlier, the central leadership of the party held a meeting with the leaders of the Bihar unit in New Delhi. “We have to expand our organisation and strengthen it at the village level,” he told the gathering.