AAP’s Manoranjan Singh to contest from Taraiya, says 'wind of change blowing across Bihar'

PATNA: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is gearing up to contest the upcoming assembly elections in Bihar, scheduled for October-November this year. The party has announced its intention to field candidates in all 243 assembly constituencies.

AAP joint secretary Manoranjan Singh announced this during his mass contact programme under the Taraiya assembly constituency in Saran district. Singh said that he would contest the assembly elections from the Taraiya seat.

He stated that the party was formulating its election strategy for the upcoming Bihar assembly elections under the leadership of state president Rakesh Yadav. He appealed to the public to extend their support to AAP candidates in the coming elections.