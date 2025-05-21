Has she committed murder, asks SC; grants anticipatory bail to ex-IAS probationer Puja Khedkar

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Wednesday granted anticipatory bail to former IAS probationer Puja Khedkar, accused of cheating, and wrongly availing OBC and disability quota benefits in the civil services examination.

A bench comprising Justices B V Nagarathna and Satish Chandra Sharma directed Khedkar to cooperate in the probe.

"What is the grave crime she has committed? She is not a drug lord or a terrorist. She has not committed 302 (murder). She is not an NDPS offender. You should have a system or a software. You complete the investigation. She has lost everything and will not get a job anywhere," the bench observed orally.

"Bearing in mind the facts and circumstances of the case, this is a fit case where the Delhi High Court ought to have granted bail to the petitioner," the bench noted.