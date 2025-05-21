Madhya Pradesh: Two first-time village sarpanches removed for handing over rights, powers to repay loans

BHOPAL: Two first-time women village sarpanches – both tribals – have been removed from their posts in Guna district of Madhya Pradesh, after it was found that they had handed over their rights and powers as sarpanch to others, including a loaner -- as repayment for loans taken from private lenders to contest the panchayat elections in 2022.

The first matter pertained to Karond panchayat (the post of sarpanch is reserved for woman), where the sarpanch Laxmi Bai Gond handed over her rights as sarpanch to one of panchayat members Ranveer Singh Kushwah in return for Kushwah’s guarantee to repay a Rs 20 lakh loan taken by Laxmi Bai from private money lender Hemraj Singh Dhakad.

The entire unholy and notarised agreement of handing over rights and powers as sarpanch to the panchayat member Ranveer Singh Kushwah, in return for the guarantee of Kushwah repaying the Rs 20 lakh loan to Hemraj Dhakad was formalised on a Rs 100 revenue stamp paper in 2022.

Another similar matter pertained to Ramnagar village panchayat of Chachoura area of the same Guna district, where the tribal woman Munni Bai Sahariya contested the 2022 gram panchayat elections after borrowing money from the village’s strongman Ramsevak Meena.