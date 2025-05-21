PM Modi sending delegations to divert attention from tough questions: Jairam Ramesh

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Wednesday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has suddenly decided to send multi-party delegations of MPs to foreign countries in an attempt to divert attention from mounting criticism and questions about his leadership.

The Congress leader claimed that the move comes at a time when the prime minister's global image has taken a hit.

In a social media post marking the 34th death anniversary of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, Ramesh said that the practice of sending MPs from various parties to the United Nations in New York every October-November had been in place since the 1950s. However, he noted that this tradition was halted after Modi took office in 2014.