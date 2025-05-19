Congress calls Rijiju's claim that govt never sought names for delegations a 'lie', slams BJP for cheap politics

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Monday dismissed as an "absolute lie" Union minister Kiren Rijiju's reported assertion that the government did not ask for names for the all-party diplomatic delegations going abroad, and said it was "cheap politics" to not get the names it selected cleared with the opposition party.

Taking a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said the same prime minister who had abused the Congress publicly in countries such as Australia, the US, South Korea and China, was taking the help of the opposition party in these delegations.

"Why didn't the prime minister pick up the phone and speak to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi? Why didn't he have the courtesy to do that? The fact is that our narrative has been punctured and continues to get punctured because of the politics of polarisation in the country," Ramesh told PTI.

Later, in a post on X, Ramesh said, "After 11 years of abusing and defaming the Opposition -- especially the Congress -- the prime minister is now forced to send all-party delegations overseas. The truth is that the BJP's poisonous politics at home has cost us hugely abroad. Our sanctimonious diplomacy has fallen flat and India is back to being hyphenated with Pakistan."

"That is the real 'new normal'," he added.

The "self-styled Vishwaguru's balloon", which was full of hot air, has been well and truly punctured, Ramesh said.

"It is a reflection of his own inadequacies -- now completely exposed -- that the prime minister is now turning towards bipartisanship. But this is only momentary, hypocritical, and opportunistic," he said.