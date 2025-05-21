Won't allow our waters to be 'stolen,' will flag issue of BBMB reconstitution at Niti Aayog meeting: Punjab CM Mann

CHANDIGARH: With the beginning of the new water-sharing cycle, the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) on Wednesday released water from the Bhakra-Nangal dam to Haryana. Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann said the state government will flag the issue of reconstitution of BBMB in the Niti Aayog meeting slated for Saturday.

The ruling AAP, which generally preferred to stay away from the matters related to water and religion while in power in Delhi, has now given in to the idea of increased political mileage that comes with participating in these issues. The party is trying to accord itself and CM Mann the title 'Saviour of Punjab's waters' for having 'succeeded' in ensuring that additional 4500 cusecs of water sought by Haryana from the Nangal dam was not released.

Punjab CM Mann, while addressing the 'victory rally' here on Wednesday said that Punjab is a landlocked border state which has already over-exploited its only available natural resources -- water and fertile soil -- to feed the country.

He said that as the level of water is changing frequently, every water agreement should be reviewed once every 25 years.

He then stated that the manner in which BBMB has allowed for the state's legitimate share of waters to be taken away is unfortunate and highly condemnable.