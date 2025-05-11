CM Bhagwant Mann warns BJP and BBMB over water dispute, cites risk of law and order crisis in Punjab

CHANDIGARH: In a sharp escalation of the ongoing water dispute between Punjab and Haryana, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann today accused the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) authorities of attempting to release additional water to Haryana. For the third time in fifteen days, Mann visited the Nangal Dam and warned the BJP and BBMB that any such attempt could create a major law and order problem in the state, adding that both would be held responsible. He stated that if any BBMB officer now tries to discharge water, they will be responsible for their own safety. Mann also announced that the state government would seek an audit of the funds provided to the BBMB.
Mann alleged that Union Power Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, who hails from Haryana, is behind the entire episode, and asserted that his plans would not be allowed to succeed.
While addressing the media and AAP workers at the Nangal Dam, he stated that this was his third visit in a fortnight, following repeated BBMB efforts to release extra water to Haryana. Mann vowed to thwart any attempt by the BJP-led central government to mete out stepmotherly treatment to Punjab by diverting the state's waters through the BBMB.
He stated that Punjab is on high alert, with Punjab Police and the state administration assisting the Army in securing the 532-kilometre border with Pakistan. He criticised the BJP for indulging in such antics during this critical period, describing the actions as highly unfortunate and inappropriate in the current hour of crisis.
Mann reiterated that the Punjab government is committed to protecting both the border and the waters of the state, leaving no stone unturned in doing so. He expressed concern that, even as drones are spotted at the dams amidst escalating tensions at the border, the BJP is forcing the state to hold protests at sensitive sites during a time of potential conflict. He warned that the BJP is testing the patience of the state government and compelling it to take severe measures to safeguard its water resources.
He also questioned the silence of farmers' unions on the issue, noting they have not issued a single statement. He accused them of only staging road and rail blockades on frivolous matters, while remaining silent on this critical issue affecting the state. Mann mockingly stated that the farmers were absent because their air-conditioned trolleys were not available, and they were unwilling to protest under the sun.
He asserted that the state government does not require the support of these farmers' unions, as it is capable of protecting Punjab’s interests independently. He accused the BJP government, through BBMB officers, of attempting to usurp Punjab’s water, which he deemed entirely unacceptable.
Mann repeated his warning to the BJP and BBMB that any such attempts could result in a major law and order situation, and they would be held accountable. He claimed there is no order from the Punjab and Haryana High Court to release water, and that the BJP is unlawfully trying to divert it. He noted that the Rajasthan government had requested more water from Punjab’s quota for the military stationed at the Rajasthan border.
He stated that Punjab has always prioritised national interests, and water was released to support the unity, integrity, and sovereignty of the country. However, he warned that if any BBMB officer attempts to discharge water again, they would be responsible for their own safety, as public sentiment in Punjab is rising. He again blamed Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar for orchestrating the crisis, asserting that his plans would not succeed.
Mann said Khattar and the BJP are underestimating Punjab, warning that if Punjabis can guard national borders, they are more than capable of defending their water resources.
He further criticised the BBMB, stating that it was originally established to manage the waters of the Sutlej and Beas rivers, but over the years, Punjab’s water has been diverted to other states via the board. Mann accused the BJP government of using the BBMB for political purposes and insisted that the board must be reconstituted, calling its present form both useless and unacceptable.
He pointed out the irony of employees from other states being paid from Punjab’s exchequer while acting against the state’s interests. He announced that the government would seek a detailed audit of funds given to the BBMB over recent years, accusing officers of misusing taxpayers’ money for personal agendas. He also condemned the board’s use of Punjab’s funds to fight legal battles against the state.
Mann expressed regret that the Union government is repeatedly attempting to divert Punjab’s water to Haryana. He pledged to sit at Nangal with fellow Punjabis to vigilantly resist any move by the BJP to release the state’s water. He declared that Punjab is committed to protecting its rightful share of water, and no power regardless of how affluent will be allowed to take it away.
He added that the Punjab government had written to the BBMB requesting that the next board meeting be convened to determine the water quota for the new cycle starting on 20 May, but the BBMB had yet to call the meeting.
This morning, AAP workers staged a dharna at the Nangal Dam, alleging that BBMB officials had tried to release additional water to Haryana. Following this, Punjab Police blocked vehicular traffic across the dam bridge to Nangal town.
Although the dharna had previously been relocated 100 metres from the dam for security reasons, today party workers again assembled at the site to protest.
Punjab Education Minister Harjot Bains also alleged that BBMB officers had made an early morning attempt to illegally release additional water to Haryana, which led to a large number of people from neighbouring villages gathering at the dam.