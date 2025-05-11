CM Bhagwant Mann warns BJP and BBMB over water dispute, cites risk of law and order crisis in Punjab

CHANDIGARH: In a sharp escalation of the ongoing water dispute between Punjab and Haryana, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann today accused the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) authorities of attempting to release additional water to Haryana. For the third time in fifteen days, Mann visited the Nangal Dam and warned the BJP and BBMB that any such attempt could create a major law and order problem in the state, adding that both would be held responsible. He stated that if any BBMB officer now tries to discharge water, they will be responsible for their own safety. Mann also announced that the state government would seek an audit of the funds provided to the BBMB.

Mann alleged that Union Power Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, who hails from Haryana, is behind the entire episode, and asserted that his plans would not be allowed to succeed.

While addressing the media and AAP workers at the Nangal Dam, he stated that this was his third visit in a fortnight, following repeated BBMB efforts to release extra water to Haryana. Mann vowed to thwart any attempt by the BJP-led central government to mete out stepmotherly treatment to Punjab by diverting the state's waters through the BBMB.

He stated that Punjab is on high alert, with Punjab Police and the state administration assisting the Army in securing the 532-kilometre border with Pakistan. He criticised the BJP for indulging in such antics during this critical period, describing the actions as highly unfortunate and inappropriate in the current hour of crisis.