Railway Minister Vaishnaw says redevelopment of 500 more stations to be completed by 2027

NEW DELHI: Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Thursday praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the driving force behind the remarkable transformation of Indian Railways over the past 11 years.

Speaking at the dedication ceremony of 103 Amrit Bharat stations to the nation in Bikaner, Rajasthan, Vaishnaw said, “In the last 11 years our Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has done unprecedented reforms in the basic structure of the railway. More than 34,000 km of rail tracks has been made in these 11 years.”

The Railway Minister described the laying of new rail tracks during this period as a record-breaking feat, surpassing even what a developed nation like Germany had achieved. “More tracks have been laid down in India in these 11 years than in the entire Germany,” he said.

“Under the constant monitoring and visionary leadership of the Prime Minister, India has electrified 47,000 rkm,” he claimed, adding that the Vande Bharat, Namo Bharat, and Amrit Bharat series of trains represent the new generation of railway vehicles.

He further said that Indian Railways has also undertaken the conversion of old ICF coaches to LHB coaches in mission mode, resulting in the creation of 42,000 new LHB coaches over the past 11 years.