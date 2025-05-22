Thackeray’s reunion talk restarts, next meeting to be held soon

MUMBAI: The talk of two Thackeray’s reunion sparked once again after Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Anil Parab said that both the Thackeray’s – Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray will take up this talk appropriately.

Anil Parab, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader who is close to Uddhav Thackeray said that they are very positive about the report of both Thackeray’s reunion. He said that they never closed the door of dialogue.

“Both the parties – Shiv Sena (UBT) and MNS senior leader will meet and take the talk forward. Whatever decision, both the party leaders will take, that decision will be accepted by us.”

“The reunion decision will get the momentum as the local body elections approaches the fast. Uddhav Thackeray has already said that he will set aside the differences for the larger interest of the state and Marathi manoos,” Anil Parab said.

He added very soon the venue and date for the meeting will be decided.