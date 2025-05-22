Thackeray’s reunion talk restarts, next meeting to be held soon

MUMBAI: The talk of two Thackeray’s reunion sparked once again after Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Anil Parab said that both the Thackeray’s – Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray will take up this talk appropriately.
Anil Parab, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader who is close to Uddhav Thackeray said that they are very positive about the report of both Thackeray’s reunion. He said that they never closed the door of dialogue.
“Both the parties – Shiv Sena (UBT) and MNS senior leader will meet and take the talk forward. Whatever decision, both the party leaders will take, that decision will be accepted by us.”
“The reunion decision will get the momentum as the local body elections approaches the fast. Uddhav Thackeray has already said that he will set aside the differences for the larger interest of the state and Marathi manoos,” Anil Parab said.
He added very soon the venue and date for the meeting will be decided.
“Both the Thackeray’s were out of the country and they are back in Mumbai. Before both the leaders initiate the talk, senior leaders of both the parties will meet and decide and explore various options such as whether they should cement the alliance or merge the party or any other formula should be worked out.”
“Things will not happen in a day or two, it is a long process. But we are happy that something is happening and that is good for both the parties and people of Maharashtra,” said a senior MNS leader requesting anonymity.
He added that this move will not only rejuvenate the MNS and Sena, but it will enthuse the fresh vigour among the cadre as well.
“Sena and MNS are struggling big time to keep their flock together. MNS has struggled to remain relevant while Sena is struggling and fighting for its existence. If Thackeray reunion happens, then it will change the dynamic of state politics and will not be good news for deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde who is currently controlling late Balasaheb Thackeray led Shiv Sena,” he added.