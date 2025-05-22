Uttar Pradesh ATS arrest Varanasi man accused of spying for Pakistan

LUCKNOW: In a major anti-terror operation, the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (UP ATS) arrested a man from Varanasi who was suspected to be spying for Pakistan. It is an addition to a slew of arrests of persons allegedly involved in spying for Pakistan made across the country after Operation Sindoor.
The accused, identified as Tufail, was reportedly sending sensitive and confidential information about Indian installations to his handlers Pakistan.
A resident of Varanasi, Tufail is learnt to have been in touch with several Pakistani nationals and sharing intelligence that had the potential of compromising national security.
During investigation, it came to light that Tufail had allegedly been sharing photos of strategic locations, including Rajghat, Namo Ghat, Gyanvapi complex, Varanasi railway station, and even Red Fort, with Pakistani nationals.
Further, he was active in some WhatsApp groups where he used to share videos of banned Pakistani terror group Tehreek-e-Labbaik leader Maulana Saad Rizvi, a known extremist figure.
While sharing the videos of Maulana Saad Rizvi, Tufail was also disseminating messages calling for ‘Ghazwa-e-Hind,’ revenge for Babri Masjid demolition, and the implementation of Sharia law in India, UP ATS said in a statement.
The alleged spy is said to have been involved in circulating WhatsApp group links in Varanasi that served as a link between locals and Pakistani networks.
Tufail had also been in touch with a Pakistani woman named Nafisa, whose husband reportedly serves in the Pakistani Army. Tufail is believed to have been in touch with nearly 600 Pakistanis.
The UP ATS is currently investigating the full extent of Tufail’s activities and network.
Notably, On Sunday, the UP ATS had arrested a man Shahzad from Suar Tanda town in Rampur district of western UP. He was accused of spying for Pakistani intelligence agency ISI apart from smuggling goods across the border.
The police added that further investigation revealed Shehzad allegedly provided money to agents residing in India under the direction of Pakistan’s ISI.