Uttar Pradesh ATS arrest Varanasi man accused of spying for Pakistan

LUCKNOW: In a major anti-terror operation, the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (UP ATS) arrested a man from Varanasi who was suspected to be spying for Pakistan. It is an addition to a slew of arrests of persons allegedly involved in spying for Pakistan made across the country after Operation Sindoor.

The accused, identified as Tufail, was reportedly sending sensitive and confidential information about Indian installations to his handlers Pakistan.

A resident of Varanasi, Tufail is learnt to have been in touch with several Pakistani nationals and sharing intelligence that had the potential of compromising national security.

During investigation, it came to light that Tufail had allegedly been sharing photos of strategic locations, including Rajghat, Namo Ghat, Gyanvapi complex, Varanasi railway station, and even Red Fort, with Pakistani nationals.