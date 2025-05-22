Vital inputs from surrendered Maoists helped forces track down Basavaraju who carried Rs 3.25 crore bounty

RAIPUR: Actionable intelligence from surrendered Maoists about the movements of supreme commander Basavaraju alias Nambala Keshav Rao, general secretary of the CPI (Maoist), in the Abujhmad area of Narayanpur, helped security forces neutralise him and 26 others in an encounter on Wednesday, said sources.

Most of the left-wing rebels killed along with Basavaraju were his bodyguards and trained cadres of the military wing of the outfit.

According to a source, crucial inputs were given by recently surrendered Maoists in south Bastar region about the probable locations and activity of Basavaraju and other senior leaders in the region of Abujhmad, covering the districts of Narayanpur and Bijapur in south Bastar.

One of the Maoists who provided the information had reportedly served as an armed guard in the team engaged to escort and provide protection to Basavaraju.

Abujhmad, a hilly terrain in south Chhattisgarh, has been the hideout of senior leaders and commanders of the CPI (Maoist) for decades.

Following the inputs, a discreet plan of action was chalked out during the past couple of weeks to reach his location, the source added.