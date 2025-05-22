'Why does your blood boil only in front of cameras?': Rahul Gandhi asks PM Modi

Rahul Gandhi also shared a video of PM Modi in which he says India took note of Pakistan's assurance that there will be no support to terrorism or military action.

The Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha was also referring to a speech made by PM Modi while addressing a public rally in Rajasthan's Bikaner earlier today, in which he stated, "Modi’s mind is cool, it stays cool, but Modi’s blood is hot. And now, not blood, but hot vermilion is flowing in Modi’s veins."

The Congress has been questioning the government for halting Operation Sindoor at a time when the armed forces were going strong and taking decisive action against terror camps in Pakistan.

The Congress has also demanded answers on the issue of third party mediation, a breach of the stated national policy, after US President Donald Trump repeatedly claimed that he mediated talks between India and Pakistan by using trade as leverage, leading to a ceasefire.

The Ministry of External Affairs has rubbished the claim, stating that the ceasefire negotiations happened between India and Pakistan.

However, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has not addressed Trump's claims yet, prompting Congress to question his "silence."

"This is the 8th time President Trump has made this claim that he got Operation Sindoor stopped. He claims to have used trade to get India to end Operation Sindoor. Prime Minister Modi has not rejected this claim even once. What does this silence mean?" asked Congress's media and publicity department head, Pawan Khera, in a post on X, along with a video of Trump repeating his claims.