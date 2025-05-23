Delhi HC reserves verdict on Turkish firm Celebi's pleas against revocation of security clearance

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Friday reserved its verdict on petitions by Turkey-based Celebi against the revocation of its security clearance.

Justice Sachin Datta heard submissions by the lawyers appearing for petitioners - Celebi Airport Services India Pvt Ltd and Celebi Delhi Cargo Terminal Management India Pvt Ltd, as well as the Centre.

The judge asked the parties to file their written submissions in the matter by Monday.

Bureau of Civil Aviation Safety (BCAS) on May 15 revoked the security clearance, days after Turkey backed Pakistan and condemned India's strikes on terror camps in the neighbouring country.

Senior counsel Mukul Rohatgi, representing Celebi, had contended the Centre's move was against the principles of natural justice and in violation of the procedure under the Aircraft Security Rules.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, on the other hand, defended the action, stating that there was an "unprecedented" threat to aviation security.