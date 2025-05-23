India likely to test extended-range BrahMos air variant in Indian Ocean region

BHUBANESWAR: Amid rising border tensions, India is likely to soon flight test the export variant of the extended-range BrahMos cruise missile, with more indigenous components, in the Indian Ocean region.

Defence sources said the preparation is in full swing for a missile test in full operational configuration any time between Friday and Saturday off the Andaman Nicobar Islands.

A notice to airmen (NOTAM) has been issued for a 510 km no-fly zone, fuelling speculation about a test of the extended-range BrahMos missile.

Although there is no official word on whether it will be a ballistic missile test or a cruise missile, sources told The New Indian Express that it could be a crucial test of the extended-range BrahMos' air version.

"BrahMos is a world-class weapon having no comparison. The efforts are focused on more indigenisation of the weapon system. It will enhance operational credibility and refine the accuracy," the sources said.

BrahMos is in the headlines following reports of its deployment during Operation Sindoor, a major military operation conducted by Indian armed forces.

Defence sources indicated that BrahMos served as a deterrent and demonstrated India’s tactical supremacy in rapid-response scenarios.

Developed under an Indo-Russian joint venture, supersonic BrahMos is a two-stage cruise missile with a solid propellant booster engine and second-stage liquid ramjet, making it one of the deadliest weapon systems in the world.