Operation Sindoor showed terror in India fully sponsored by Pakistan: Amit Shah

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said Operation Sindoor had revealed Pakistan’s role as a terror sponsor, exposing its direct involvement in attacks on Indian civilians and military sites after the Pahalgam attack.

Shah, while speaking as part of the Rustamji Memorial Lecture organised by the Border Security Force (BSF) on the occasion of its 22nd investiture ceremony, also asserted that the border guarding force played a critical role during ‘Operation Sindoor’ and proved its mettle by effectively repulsing Pakistan’s nefarious intent and action.

Meanwhile, shifting his attention towards the eastern flank of India’s border guarded by the BSF, the Home Minister said, Bangladesh should not forget the big role played by the Indian border guarding force in its creation in 1971.

Shah’s remarks assumed significance in view of the recent developments in Bangladesh, where after dislodging former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina the country has fallen in the grip of hardliners and are seen indulging in anti-India activities.

The Home Minister said on behalf of the entire nation, he salutes more than 2,000 border guards, who have made the supreme sacrifice while fearlessly walking the path of their duty with the spirit of supreme sacrifice from 1965 to 2025.