Operation Sindoor showed terror in India fully sponsored by Pakistan: Amit Shah

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said Operation Sindoor had revealed Pakistan’s role as a terror sponsor, exposing its direct involvement in attacks on Indian civilians and military sites after the Pahalgam attack.
Shah, while speaking as part of the Rustamji Memorial Lecture organised by the Border Security Force (BSF) on the occasion of its 22nd investiture ceremony, also asserted that the border guarding force played a critical role during ‘Operation Sindoor’ and proved its mettle by effectively repulsing Pakistan’s nefarious intent and action.
Meanwhile, shifting his attention towards the eastern flank of India’s border guarded by the BSF, the Home Minister said, Bangladesh should not forget the big role played by the Indian border guarding force in its creation in 1971.
Shah’s remarks assumed significance in view of the recent developments in Bangladesh, where after dislodging former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina the country has fallen in the grip of hardliners and are seen indulging in anti-India activities.
The Home Minister said on behalf of the entire nation, he salutes more than 2,000 border guards, who have made the supreme sacrifice while fearlessly walking the path of their duty with the spirit of supreme sacrifice from 1965 to 2025.
Further talking about ‘Operation Sindoor’, Shah said the Indian armed forces first hit the terror bases in Pakistan, however the Pakistan Army responded by trying to attack India.
“We launched Operation Sindoor and destroyed nine terrorist camps. It is important to note that we didn’t target the Pakistan Army installations, civilians or air base. Our Forces targeted the terrorists, but Pakistan took it on itself and proved that it was Pakistan-sponsored terrorism,” Shah said.
“They dared to target our civilians but couldn’t succeed in front of our air defence system. In response, we targeted their air base and introduced them to our striking capability,” he said.
In 2014, the BJP government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi was formed, and an attack was made on the soldiers in Uri, Shah said, adding: “We did a surgical strike. After that, the Pulwama attack happened. In reply to which, we did an air strike. Now, in Pahalgam, innocent tourists were killed after asking about their religion. Operation Sindoor was the reply to it. The world is appreciating us for this. I salute the armed forces.”
India carried out precision strikes under Operation Sindoor on terror infrastructure early on May 7 in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people.
Hailing the role played by the BSF in securing the country, Shah said the force is a great example of how one can overcome all difficulties on the basis of patriotism and become the best force in the world.
The BSF, which was raised in 1965, every year organises a lecture in the memory of its founding Director General KF Rustamji. The force is now the world’s largest border guarding force with about 2.75 lakh personnel tasked to guard Indian borders on western and eastern flanks with Pakistan and Bangladesh, respectively.