Rahul Gandhi takes swipe at Jaishankar, says India's foreign policy has collapsed

Congress leaders have been hitting out at the External Affairs Minister, calling him "Jaichand Jaishankar".

The reference is from the epic poem 'Prithviraj Raso' in which Jaichand, a Rajput ruler, is said to be allied with Muhammad Ghori against another Rajput ruler Prithviraj Chauhan.

AICC secretary in the office of the Congress president Gaurav Pandhi said, "Every single day that Jaichand Jaishankar continues as the Minister of External Affairs, he remains not just a liability but a serious threat to India's national interests.

"He should be removed from office without delay, and an independent inquiry must be instituted to investigate his failures."

The Congress has been questioning the government for halting Operation Sindoor at a time when the armed forces were going strong and taking decisive action against terror camps in Pakistan.

The war of words between Congress and BJP over their leaders' statements on the Indo-Pak conflict has intensified this week, with the ruling party calling Rahul Gandhi "modern age Mir Jafar" and the opposition party describing Jaishankar as "new age Jaichand".

The two parties traded barbs over their remarks on Operation Sindoor and also posted memes on social media, each suggesting that the other has betrayed the nation.

The Congress and Rahul Gandhi have attacked Jaishankar, alleging he had forewarned Pakistan about Operation Sindoor.