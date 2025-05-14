Convinced India, Pakistan to have peace and make trade deals: President Trump

NEW YORK: US President Donald Trump has repeated his claim that Washington got involved with India and Pakistan, saying he didn't like what was happening and that he did a good job as he convinced the two countries to 'have peace and make trade deals'.

Trump was speaking to Fox News aboard Air Force One after he wrapped up his Saudi Arabia visit on Tuesday.

This is the fifth time since Saturday that Trump has claimed that the US brokered the ceasefire between New Delhi and Islamabad.

India and Pakistan reached an understanding on Saturday to end the conflict after four days of intense cross-border drone and missile strikes.

Indian government sources in New Delhi have been maintaining that the Director Generals of Military Operations (DGMOs) of India and Pakistan reached an understanding to stop all firings and military actions on land, air and sea, with immediate effect.

They said no third party was involved.

"Well, I've been busy, but I've enjoyed it, because we're getting things accomplished. You can have times when you're working very hard and not getting things done. That happens too, but we're getting a lot done," Trump said in an interview to Fox News' Sean Hannity.

Trump was responding to a question that it has been an amazing week so far, with the President getting a trade deal with China, playing a big role in India and Pakistan and slashing prescription drug prices.

"I don't think there's ever been a little period like this with the potential for nuclear war. And two countries (India and Pakistan), they have very good leaders, people I know very well. And, yeah, it was, it was a very important process. We got involved with India and Pakistan," Trump said.