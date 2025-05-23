Jaishankar slams Europe over historical support for military regimes in Pakistan

NEW DELHI: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar strongly criticised Europe for its historical support of military regimes in Pakistan, despite the country's persistent cross-border aggression and fragile democratic record.

Speaking to the German news outlet Politiken during his visit to Berlin, following earlier stops in the Netherlands and Denmark, Jaishankar highlighted the paradox in Western foreign policy.

In his meetings with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and other senior officials, he discussed strengthening strategic ties, counter-terrorism cooperation, resilient supply chains, and broader global security issues.

“Our borders have been violated by Pakistan in Kashmir ever since our independence in 1947,” Jaishankar said.

“And what have we seen in the eight decades since then?” he asked. “That large, democratic Europe, to use your own term, has stood side by side with military dictatorships in the region,” he added.