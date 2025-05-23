'United stand against terror': Germany vows support for India in its 'right to defend itself' against terrorism

In a strong show of solidarity, the Federal Minister for Foreign Affairs of Germany, Johann Wadephul, on Friday condemned the Pahalgam terror attack and vowed to support India in its fight against cross-border terrorism.

Speaking at a joint press conference with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in Berlin on Friday, Wadephul said, "We were all appalled by the brutal terrorist attack on India on April 22. We condemn this attack on civilians in the strongest terms. Our deepest sympathy goes out to all victims and their families."

"After military attacks on both sides... and India, of course, has every right to defend itself against terrorism... the fact that a truce is in place is something we appreciate very much," he stressed.

He also expressed hope that the ceasefire between India and Pakistan stands.

"What is important now is that this truce remains stable, that dialogue can happen to find bilateral solutions," he said.

Addressing the media, S Jaishankar reiterated that India has zero tolerance for terrorism and New Delhi will "never give in to nuclear blackmail."