Jharkhand DGP Anurag Gupta retained illegally only for executing crimes: Babulal Marandi

RANCHI: Leader of Opposition Babulal Marandi on Friday questioned the state government's decision to retain DGP Anurag Gupta despite the expiry of his service period. Marandi claimed that the DGP, whose official tenure ended on April 20, poses a 'direct threat' to democratic norms and individual security by continuing to serve.
Talking to the media persons at the BJP state headquarters in Ranchi, Marandi said, “Despite the fact that the service period of DGP Anurag Gupta expired on April 30, Hemant Soren has been retaining him on his post only to execute crimes in the state. Who will be responsible if the DGP kills someone as he could not be suspended as his service period has already expired.”
Marandi further stated that he feared that he might get killed by someone sent by the DGP.
“Even I am afraid of making visits in the state…. who knows, I may also be attacked by someone sent by the DGP. Who will be responsible for it,” said Marandi.
It is really surprising that despite the service period of DGP has ended, he has been retained on the post; such instance has never been witnessed any of the states in the country, he added.
Marandi also accused the state government of shielding the DGP, despite the Centre’s refusal to extend his term.
Notably, the Union Home Ministry had issued a letter to the state government, expressing that the decision to retain Anurag Gupta as DGP beyond his retirement date was incorrect.
According to a letter sent by the Union Home Ministry on April 22 to the Jharkhand Chief Secretary, Gupta superannuated on April 30 and the Centre has not approved any extension of service. The ministry has clearly stated that his retention would violate the established service rules governing all India services.
In response, the Jharkhand government has taken a firm stance, arguing that removing the DGP before the completion of his two-year tenure would go against the Supreme Court's directives, which were designed to ensure stability in police leadership.
The state asserted that its appointment process was conducted under revised rules formulated to be in line with Supreme Court guidelines. The state government also noted that the rules had been modelled after similar frameworks adopted by states like Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Punjab.
State’s letter claimed that a committee chaired by a retired judge had also recommended Anurag Gupta’s name for the post after evaluating the merits of the candidates.
But, much to the disappointment to the state government, the Center sent a letter once again rejecting the state government’s argument making it clear that Anurag Gupta retired on 30th April itself.
Meanwhile, the Jharkhand government has declined to comply with the Centre’s directive to retire Director General of Police (DGP) Anurag Gupta by April 30, 2025, which has set the stage for a legal and administrative standoff in Jharkhand.