Jharkhand DGP Anurag Gupta retained illegally only for executing crimes: Babulal Marandi

RANCHI: Leader of Opposition Babulal Marandi on Friday questioned the state government's decision to retain DGP Anurag Gupta despite the expiry of his service period. Marandi claimed that the DGP, whose official tenure ended on April 20, poses a 'direct threat' to democratic norms and individual security by continuing to serve.

Talking to the media persons at the BJP state headquarters in Ranchi, Marandi said, “Despite the fact that the service period of DGP Anurag Gupta expired on April 30, Hemant Soren has been retaining him on his post only to execute crimes in the state. Who will be responsible if the DGP kills someone as he could not be suspended as his service period has already expired.”

Marandi further stated that he feared that he might get killed by someone sent by the DGP.

“Even I am afraid of making visits in the state…. who knows, I may also be attacked by someone sent by the DGP. Who will be responsible for it,” said Marandi.

It is really surprising that despite the service period of DGP has ended, he has been retained on the post; such instance has never been witnessed any of the states in the country, he added.

Marandi also accused the state government of shielding the DGP, despite the Centre’s refusal to extend his term.