LoP or Nishan-e-Pakistan: BJP slams Rahul Gandhi over remarks on Operation Sindoor

NEW DELHI: Launching a scathing attack against Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, the ruling BJP on Friday asked him to stop “undermining” the Indian Armed Forces’ valour and “jeopardising” the country’s security by making “irresponsible remarks” about Operation Sindoor.

Sarcastically suggesting Gandhi not to vie for ‘Nishan-e-Pakistan’, BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia accused the Congress leader of carrying forward the “agenda of countries inimical to India.” He said Gandhi’s recent remarks on the India-Pakistan conflict were being used by Islamabad to “defame” the country.

“Rahul Gandhi, you decide which side you are on. You have to decide whether you are India’s leader of opposition or Pakistan’s Nishan-e-Pakistan,” Bhatia said.

Notably, the ruling party’s accusation came a day after Gandhi accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of having “compromised” India’s “prestige” and asked him why he sacrificed the national interest by agreeing to halt military action against Pakistan.

“Rahul Gandhi, stop undermining the valour and commitment of our brave armed forces, stop asking questions which shouldn’t be asked. They jeopardise national security,” Bhatia advised the Congress leader, while noting that his remarks could not be dismissed as “juvenile behaviour.”

The BJP spokesperson alleged that it is in the character of Rahul Gandhi “to intentionally ask such questions, taking forward the agenda of nations which are inimical to our country.”