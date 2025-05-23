Mahayuti government divides Ladli Bahin scheme beneficiaries along caste, community lines for 'financial ease'

MUMBAI: To ease the financial burden of the popular Ladli Bahin scheme, the Mahayuti government rather than releasing the fund from its parent department, has decided to seek the beneficiary amount from different state departments against the total number of respective beneficiaries from that particular caste and community.

According to a senior government official, the state women and child development department initiated and launched the Ladli Bahin Scheme ahead of state assembly elections. It was decided that the required fund for this scheme will be taken from this same department only.

“But as the cost of this ambitious scheme is growing and that is putting a heavy burden on the state exchequer and women and child department alone cannot bear the total expenditure of this scheme. Therefore, it was strategically decided to divide the scheme beneficiaries on the line of cast and community. And, seek the fund from these respective departments and release these same category and caste women beneficiaries,” the official explained, requesting anonymity.

As per these bifurcations, the women and child development department -- the parent department of Ladli Bahin Scheme -- has started seeking funds from various departments for that particular caste and community beneficiaries.