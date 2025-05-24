Chhattisgarh outlines ambitious development vision, highlights Bastar’s transformation at NITI Aayog meet

RAIPUR: At the 10th Governing Council meeting of NITI Aayog, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chhattisgarh presented its ambitious long-term development vision, highlighting the transformation of the Bastar region.
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai stated that Bastar, once known for Maoist violence, is now emerging as a national model for development, employment generation, and self-reliance. He shared a forward-looking plan to transform the state into a Rs 75 lakh crore economy by 2047.
“Our ambitious plan will be achieved through the 3T Model—Technology, Transparency, and Transformation. As part of this long-term agenda, the government has prepared a comprehensive roadmap named the ‘Chhattisgarh Anjor Vision Document’. This document outlines integrated strategies for economic growth, social progress, and environmental sustainability," the chief minister said.
The CM added that the state aims to double its Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) within the next five years.
Highlighting Bastar’s progress, the CM said the region is beginning to realise its full potential due to increasing opportunities. Several skill development centres have been set up in the Bastar zone, where local youth are receiving training in areas such as computer literacy, healthcare, food processing, and technical trades.
He noted that tribal communities in Bastar are now gaining access to open markets, training programmes, and entrepreneurship opportunities, with local products becoming drivers of new livelihood avenues.
To implement its development goals effectively, the state has prioritised 13 key sectors including education, healthcare, infrastructure, agriculture, IT, tourism, and skill development. Ten focused missions have been launched to ensure progress in these areas.
CM Sai also informed the council that Chhattisgarh has introduced more than 350 policy reforms to improve governance and service delivery.
Rich in mineral resources like steel, coal, dolomite, and lithium, Chhattisgarh plans to increase its steel production capacity from 28 to 45 million tonnes by 2030. The state also aims to become a national leader in power generation. Notably, it has become the first in the country to successfully auction a lithium block—an essential element for electric vehicles and the green energy transition.
Key highlights of the roadmap presented at the meeting included Chhattisgarh’s vision to become the backbone of India’s energy and industrial future, uplift rural villages through tourism, forest-based produce and tribal empowerment, and embrace digital governance for greater speed and transparency. The plan also underscores policy leadership and efforts to strengthen connectivity across the state.