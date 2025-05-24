Chhattisgarh outlines ambitious development vision, highlights Bastar’s transformation at NITI Aayog meet

RAIPUR: At the 10th Governing Council meeting of NITI Aayog, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chhattisgarh presented its ambitious long-term development vision, highlighting the transformation of the Bastar region.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai stated that Bastar, once known for Maoist violence, is now emerging as a national model for development, employment generation, and self-reliance. He shared a forward-looking plan to transform the state into a Rs 75 lakh crore economy by 2047.

“Our ambitious plan will be achieved through the 3T Model—Technology, Transparency, and Transformation. As part of this long-term agenda, the government has prepared a comprehensive roadmap named the ‘Chhattisgarh Anjor Vision Document’. This document outlines integrated strategies for economic growth, social progress, and environmental sustainability," the chief minister said.

The CM added that the state aims to double its Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) within the next five years.