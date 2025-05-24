Stalin demands 50% tax share, slams fund denial; AP CM proposes growth sub-groups at NITI Aayog meet

At the 10th Governing Council meeting of the NITI Aayog on Saturday, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin launched a sharp attack on the Union government for denying the state Rs 2,200 crore under the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA), while Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu proposed the formation of three focused sub-groups of states to fast-track the Centre's ‘Viksit Bharat @2047’ vision.

Stating that it did not augur well for cooperative federalism when states had to approach courts to get their rightful share of Central funds, Stalin urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who chaired the meeting, to release the withheld amount without delay or conditionality.

“Particularly, nearly Rs 2,200 crore of Union funds have been denied to Tamil Nadu in 2024–25. This affects the education of children studying in government schools and under the Right to Education Act,” Stalin said addressing the NITI Aayog meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the chair, reported PTI.

Stalin blamed the denial of funds on Tamil Nadu’s refusal to sign an MoU with the Union Education Ministry regarding the "PM Shri" scheme.

“It is not ideal for the cooperative federal structure that states should be given funds only after a legal battle. This will affect both state and national development,” he said, adding that the Centre must support states without discrimination to help them achieve developmental goals.

He also renewed his demand for a 50 per cent share in Central taxes, up from the current 33.16 per cent. “We currently receive only 33.16 per cent against the promised 41 per cent,” Stalin posted earlier on X, asserting that the Centre must keep its promises to states.