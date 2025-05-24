Gujarat ATS nabs health worker for alleged espionage for Pakistan; this is the third such arrests in eight months

AHMEDABAD: The Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has arrested a 28-year-old health worker from the sensitive border district of Kutch, exposing an alleged espionage network run by Pakistani intelligence operatives.

This marks the third high-stakes spy arrest in Gujarat in just eight months — a pattern that has alarmed national security agencies.

The accused, Sahdevsinh Deepubha Gohil, a multipurpose health worker posted at the Mata-na-Madh Primary Health Centre, was taken into custody after investigators discovered he had allegedly passed classified photographs and videos of Border Security Force (BSF) and Indian Navy installations to a handler identified only as “Aditi Bharadwaj” — an alias used by a Pakistani intelligence agent.

According to ATS press release, Gohil came into contact with “Aditi Bharadwaj” via WhatsApp around June or July 2023, after which he was systematically groomed into leaking sensitive content — including images of under-construction and recently completed military facilities in the Kutch region.

“In January 2025, Gohil reportedly procured a new SIM card using his Aadhaar ID, activated WhatsApp, and handed over the device to the handler, continuing to transmit sensitive data. Investigators allege he was paid Rs 40,000 in cash through an intermediary for his services to the foreign agency,” said the release.

According to ATS officials, the arrest followed a coordinated surveillance operation combining technical intelligence and human sources, with corroboration from central intelligence agencies. Gohil was detained on May 1 and formally arrested after evidence surfaced of sustained communication and data transmission.