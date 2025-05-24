JJMP supremo among two maoists killed in police encounter in Jharkhand

A police constable, Awadh Singh, sustained injuries during the encounter and has been admitted to the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences in Ranchi.

Police sources revealed that the operation was carried out under the leadership of Latehar SP Kumar Gaurav, following a tip-off indicating that a group of Maoists was hiding in the forests and planning to execute a major attack in the region. Acting on this intelligence, the police cordoned off the area and commenced a search operation.

During the search, the Maoists opened fire on the joint team of security personnel. The forces retaliated, resulting in the deaths of Pappu Lohara and Prabhat Lohra.

Palamu DIG Y. S. Ramesh confirmed that the bodies of the two Maoists had been recovered, and a search operation is ongoing in the area.

It is noteworthy that the police had been conducting an intensive campaign against JJMP in recent days. On Friday night, acting on credible intelligence received by the Latehar SP, security forces had already cornered the Maoists and neutralised two of them.