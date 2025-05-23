High proportion of Maoist casualties in Chhattisgarh encounters are women, some deployed as 'human shields'

RAIPUR: As security forces continue their crackdown against the four-decade-old left-wing extremism in Chhattisgarh, flushing out cadres from their hideouts, women form a high percentage of Maoists being neutralised in exchanges of fire with troops.

For instance, among the 27 Maoists killed last Wednesday in south Bastar, there were 12 women (44 percent), while in the 21-day Operation Black Forest in the Karreguttalu hilly terrain on the Chhattisgarh-Telangana border that culminated on May 11, 16 of the 31 Maoists killed (51%) were women.

In the encounter that eliminated Maoist supreme commander Basavaraju, the 12 women cadres killed included Kalpana, who was just 20, while the eldest among them were Sangita and Bhumika, both 35.

Police officials who have had a long stint working in the combat zone of Bastar region divulged that the strength of women in the Maoist organisation in Chhattisgarh remains much higher compared to the adjoining states of Telangana, Andhra, Maharashtra, Odisha, Jharkhand and MP.

Jungle warfare expert Brigadier (Retd) B K Ponwar said the organisational structure of Maoists in Chhattisgarh is quite unusual, with women constituting over forty percent of its strength. “Sadly, they are misled tribal women who are projected as warriors against the state,” he added.