Manipur: COCOMI announces civil disobedience campaign, public boycott of governor

GUWAHATI: The Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI) on Saturday announced a “civil disobedience campaign against President’s rule administration” and “public boycott” of Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla.

The Meitei organisation made the announcement after the expiry of its 48-hour general strike called in protest against the recent incident where a media team, en route to Ukhrul to cover the Shirui Lily festival, was allegedly instructed by security personnel to conceal the words “Manipur State Transport” displayed on a government bus which the scribes were travelling in.

The COCOMI had earlier demanded an apology from the governor and resignation of the state’s security advisor, chief secretary and director general of police, holding them responsible for the incident which “undermined the identity of Manipur, its name, pride and respect.” The organisation on Saturday reiterated the demands.