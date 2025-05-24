No surplus water for other states, BBMB has biased approach: Punjab CM Mann at Niti Aayog meeting

CHANDIGARH: Taking part in the meeting of the 10th Governing Council of the Niti Aayog on Saturday, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann reiterated that Punjab has no surplus water for other states.

Mann said that in the wake of the grim water situation in the state, the Yamuna-Sutlej Link (YSL) canal should be considered for construction instead of the Sutlej-Yamuna Link (SYL) canal. He said the Ravi, Beas and Sutlej rivers are already in deficit and water should be diverted from surplus to deficit basins.

He said Punjab has repeatedly requested to be included in negotiations for the allocation of Yamuna waters as a pact for the Yamuna-Sutlej Link project was signed between the erstwhile Punjab and Uttar Pradesh on March 12, 1954 which entitled the erstwhile Punjab to two-thirds of the Yamuna waters.

Mann said this agreement did not specify any particular area to be irrigated by Yamuna waters, adding that before the re-organization, the Yamuna river, like the Ravi and Beas, flowed through the erstwhile state of Punjab. However, he bemoaned that while apportioning the river waters between Punjab and Haryana, the Yamuna waters were not considered, whereas the waters of Ravi and Beas were duly taken into account.

Citing a 1972 report by the Irrigation Commission, constituted by the Centre, Mann said it states that Punjab (post-1966, after its reorganization) falls within the Yamuna River Basin. Hence, if Haryana has a claim over the waters of the Ravi and Beas rivers, Punjab should also have an equal claim on the Yamuna waters, he insisted. Mann said these requests have been ignored, adding that due to non-construction of storage structures on the Yamuna river, the water is being wasted. He urged that Punjab's claim should be considered during the revision of this agreement, and the state should be given its due rights to Yamuna waters.

Alleging that the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) has a biased approach, he said it was constituted under the provisions of the Punjab Reorganization Act, 1966, with the mandate to regulate the supply of water and power from the Bhakra, Nangal and Beas projects to the partner states of Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, Delhi and Chandigarh.

He said that in the past, Punjab had been very liberal in sharing water with the partner states to meet their drinking water and other genuine requirements. Punjab was relying upon its groundwater reserves to meet its demand of water, particularly for the paddy crop.