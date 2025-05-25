India detects cases of new NB.1.8.1 and LF.7 COVID strains; experts say no need to panic

NEW DELHI: Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases across Southeast Asia, one case of the newly emerging NB.1.8.1 variant and four instances of the LF.7 variant have been detected in India, according to the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG).

The two Omicron subvariants are contributing to a rise in infections in Singapore, Hong Kong, China and other Southeast Asian countries. One case of NB.1.8.1 was identified in Tamil Nadu in April, while four cases of LF.7 were detected in Gujarat in May.

As of May 2025, the World Health Organization (WHO) has classified LF.7 and NB.1.8 subvariants as “variants under monitoring,” and not “variants of concern” or “variants of interest.”

“Considering the available evidence, the additional public health risk posed by NB.1.8.1 is evaluated as low at the global level,” the WHO said.

In India, the predominant circulating variant is JN.1, which accounts for 53 percent of tested samples. This is followed by BA.2 at 26 percent, while other Omicron sublineages make up 20 percent.

Experts have said there is no reason to panic, adding that the strain is not severe and most patients have reported only mild symptoms.

As of 19 May, India had reported 257 active COVID-19 cases.

While 93 cases were recorded during the week of 5–12 May, the number rose to 164 in the week of 13–19 May. One death was reported from Kerala during this period. “In May, India reported 257 cases and one death,” said Krishna Prasad, a health data analyst. States including Kerala (95), Maharashtra (56), Tamil Nadu (66), Karnataka (13), Gujarat (7), and Delhi (5) have seen a slight rise in cases in May, he added.

However, authorities said 257 is a very low number considering India’s large population. Most cases are mild and do not require hospitalisation.

On Saturday, Union Health Secretary Punya Salila Srivastava held a review meeting on the recent COVID-19 cases reported from several states, including Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra and Karnataka.

Authorities stressed that a robust nationwide system is in place for monitoring respiratory illnesses, including COVID-19, through the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) and the ICMR’s sentinel surveillance network. “It is observed that most of these cases are mild and under home care,” official sources added.