Liberian ship sinks off Kerala coast; Navy rescues all 24 crew members
In a major setback to the coordinated efforts of the Indian Navy, Coast Guard, and the shipping firm, the container vessel MSC Elsa 3, which had reported listing around 38 nautical miles off the Kochi coast, sank into the depths of the Arabian Sea on Sunday morning.
Coast guard ship ICGS Saksham on Sunday launched efforts to contain oil spill.
The vessel, which was transporting containers with hazardous cargo, had listed approximately 26 degrees to the starboard side by Saturday afternoon. The incident was reported to the Indian Coast Guard at 1:25 PM, following which three ships — INS Sujata of the Indian Navy, ICGS Arnvesh, and ICGS Saksham — were deployed to assist in salvage operations.
There were 24 crew members aboard the vessel. Of these, 21 were rescued by the Navy and Coast Guard on Saturday evening. As the vessel began sinking, the Navy rescued the remaining three — the captain, chief engineer, and second engineer — on Sunday morning.
The 21 crew members rescued earlier have been shifted to the Coast Guard headquarters in Kochi, while the captain and two engineers are being taken to the Kochi Naval Base.
According to sources, the vessel was carrying 148 containers, some of which may drift toward the Kerala coast due to the influence of the monsoon currents.
MSC Elsa 3, a Liberia-flagged container vessel built in 1997, has a length of 184 metres and a beam of 25.3 metres.
Sources in the Indian Navy and Coast Guard confirmed that the vessel listed further and eventually capsized on Sunday morning.
Reports indicate that more containers fell into the sea during the early hours of the day. These containers are drifting at a speed of approximately one kilometre per hour and are expected to reach the Kerala coast, particularly between Alappuzha and Ernakulam, within two days.
Authorities have issued a public advisory warning residents not to approach or touch any containers that wash ashore, as they may contain hazardous materials. While there is no official confirmation of the exact contents, sources indicate that the cargo includes sulphur.
Efforts by the shipping firm to tow the sinking vessel to Kochi port were unsuccessful due to rough sea conditions and strong winds.
A vessel carrying technical experts had also been dispatched for salvage operations, but was unable to approach the vessel to shift cargo or initiate towing.
“In the early hours of May 25, the vessel capsized rapidly, reportedly due to flooding in one of the holds. The three crew members who had remained on the abandoned vessel were rescued by INS Sujata, which joined the operation on Saturday evening.
All crew members are safe, and the Coast Guard is assessing the situation and issuing advisories to state authorities accordingly,” a Coast Guard official stated.
Defence spokesperson Atul Pillai confirmed that another vessel from the parent company has reached the site for further salvage operations, though rough weather continues to hamper efforts.
Although the Navy attempted to assist in towing the vessel to the Kochi coast, operations could not proceed as the vessel began capsizing, he added.