Liberian ship sinks off Kerala coast; Navy rescues all 24 crew members

In a major setback to the coordinated efforts of the Indian Navy, Coast Guard, and the shipping firm, the container vessel MSC Elsa 3, which had reported listing around 38 nautical miles off the Kochi coast, sank into the depths of the Arabian Sea on Sunday morning.

Coast guard ship ICGS Saksham on Sunday launched efforts to contain oil spill.

The vessel, which was transporting containers with hazardous cargo, had listed approximately 26 degrees to the starboard side by Saturday afternoon. The incident was reported to the Indian Coast Guard at 1:25 PM, following which three ships — INS Sujata of the Indian Navy, ICGS Arnvesh, and ICGS Saksham — were deployed to assist in salvage operations.

There were 24 crew members aboard the vessel. Of these, 21 were rescued by the Navy and Coast Guard on Saturday evening. As the vessel began sinking, the Navy rescued the remaining three — the captain, chief engineer, and second engineer — on Sunday morning.

The 21 crew members rescued earlier have been shifted to the Coast Guard headquarters in Kochi, while the captain and two engineers are being taken to the Kochi Naval Base.

According to sources, the vessel was carrying 148 containers, some of which may drift toward the Kerala coast due to the influence of the monsoon currents.