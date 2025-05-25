Manipur tensions escalate as protesters clash with security forces near Raj Bhavan

GUWAHATI: Tension flared in Manipur’s capital, Imphal, on Sunday as security personnel fired tear gas shells and mock bombs to disperse protesters marching towards the Raj Bhavan.
The demonstrators were responding to a call by the Meitei organisation Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI), which is incensed with Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla for not issuing an apology over a recent incident involving a government-run bus.
According to reports, a media team travelling to Ukhrul in a bus to cover the Shirui Lily Festival was allegedly instructed by security personnel en route to conceal the words “Manipur State Transport” displayed on the vehicle.
COCOMI condemned this as an act that “undermines the identity, pride, and respect of Manipur” and has since announced a series of protest programmes, including a civil disobedience campaign and a public boycott of the governor.
In line with this campaign, protesters marched towards the Raj Bhavan on Sunday but were intercepted by security forces, resulting in a scuffle. Five protesters were reportedly injured and hospitalised following the confrontation.
COCOMI expressed deep dissatisfaction over the response of the security forces.
“The deployment of such aggressive crowd control measures against unarmed civilians, including women, is deeply concerning,” the organisation said, demanding an immediate halt to such “hostile” actions and a thorough review of security protocols.
Meanwhile, a seven-member COCOMI delegation is scheduled to leave for New Delhi on Monday for a meeting with the Ministry of Home Affairs on Tuesday.
The meeting will aim to follow up on the resolutions adopted during the Manipur People’s Convention held in Imphal on 3 May 2025, marking the second anniversary of the ethnic conflict.
COCOMI stated that the agenda will also include a demand for a public apology from the governor for the perceived insult to the people of Manipur, as well as the resignation or immediate transfer of the Chief Secretary, the Director General of Police, and the Security Advisor — all of whom are deemed “incompetent” and “responsible for anti-state decisions that have worsened the situation.”