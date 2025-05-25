Manipur tensions escalate as protesters clash with security forces near Raj Bhavan

GUWAHATI: Tension flared in Manipur’s capital, Imphal, on Sunday as security personnel fired tear gas shells and mock bombs to disperse protesters marching towards the Raj Bhavan.

The demonstrators were responding to a call by the Meitei organisation Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI), which is incensed with Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla for not issuing an apology over a recent incident involving a government-run bus.

According to reports, a media team travelling to Ukhrul in a bus to cover the Shirui Lily Festival was allegedly instructed by security personnel en route to conceal the words “Manipur State Transport” displayed on the vehicle.

COCOMI condemned this as an act that “undermines the identity, pride, and respect of Manipur” and has since announced a series of protest programmes, including a civil disobedience campaign and a public boycott of the governor.