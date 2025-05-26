Early monsoon disrupts farming and tourism in Konkan, slows progress across Maharashtra

MUMBAI: This year, the southwest monsoon arrived in the South Konkan region on May 25, ten days earlier than the usual schedule, disrupting both farming and tourism activities. The unexpected early onset has impacted harvesting schedules, prompting the Maharashtra Agriculture Department to issue a cautionary advisory to farmers.

The advisory, issued from May 27 onwards, warns that the monsoon's momentum is expected to slow down, leading to significant changes in weather patterns across the state. According to the meteorological department’s latest forecasts, the current pace of the monsoon will not sustain, and starting May 27, the weather is expected to turn predominantly dry, causing temperatures to rise.

“By the end of May, most parts of the state—except Konkan—are likely to experience predominantly dry weather, and this condition is expected to persist until at least June 5. As a result, there is little likelihood of the monsoon setting in or bringing rainfall to most parts of the state before June 5. During this period, the monsoon's advancement may also temporarily halt in other parts of the country,” reads the agriculture department’s advisory note.

The advisory also notes that many regions in the state have already witnessed intense pre-monsoon thunderstorms. However, the department has urged farmers, especially those dependent on rain-fed agriculture, not to rush into sowing based on false reports or premature monsoon activity. Premature sowing, it warns, could result in crop losses if dry weather persists as forecasted.

The early arrival of the monsoon has also adversely affected tourism in the Konkan region. Typically, late May sees an influx of tourists from across the country, drawn to the region's beaches, water sports, and cuisine. However, the onset of the rains has led to many cancellations, affecting local tourism businesses.