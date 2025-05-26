Maldives backs India’s fight against terror as both sides strengthen ties

NEW DELHI: Backing India in its fight against terrorism, Maldivian Foreign Minister Abdulla Khaleel on Monday “strongly condemned the terrorist attack in Pahalgam” on April 22 and reaffirmed his country’s “firm support to India in the fight against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.”

Khaleel, on a three-day visit to India, conveyed his country’s solidarity during talks with Indian officials aimed at advancing bilateral ties.

Accompanied by a high-level delegation, the Maldivian minister co-chaired a meeting of the High-Level Core Group (HLCG), tasked with reviewing the implementation of the India-Maldives Comprehensive Economic and Maritime Security Partnership.

This partnership was formalised during Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu’s visit to New Delhi in October 2024, signalling a positive shift in relations after a period of diplomatic strain.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said discussions at the HLCG meeting covered a broad range of areas, including political engagement, defence and maritime security, development cooperation, trade, economy, healthcare, and people-to-people ties.

Khaleel also held separate talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, who expressed appreciation for Malé’s support.

“Welcome Maldives’ support and solidarity in combatting terrorism. India remains committed to Maldives’ progress and development,” Jaishankar said in a social media post following the meeting.

In a statement, the MEA said Khaleel thanked India for timely emergency financial assistance, saying it had made a “positive impact on the everyday life of Maldivians.”

The statement added, “Maldives is India’s key maritime neighbour and an important partner in India’s 'Neighbourhood First' policy and Vision MAHASAGAR—Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions.”

The visit marks another step in easing tensions that arose after President Muizzu, seen as leaning towards China, took office in November 2023 and demanded the withdrawal of Indian military personnel. That issue was resolved with the replacement of troops by civilian personnel.

The MEA stated Khaleel’s visit had further “strengthened the Comprehensive Economic and Maritime Security Partnership between the two countries.”