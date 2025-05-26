Manipur governor travels 7 km in chopper to go to Raj Bhavan amid COCOMI-led protests

GUWAHATI: Amid stepped up protests, Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla was forced to travel a distance of barely 7 km in a chopper to go to Raj Bhavan from the Imphal airport on Monday.

After the governor had landed in Imphal from Delhi where he attended the Rising Northeast Investors Summit, an army chopper took him to the historic Kangla Fort. He travelled a distance of 300 metres to the Raj Bhavan by road amid heightened security.

Hundreds of protestors had formed a human chain on the airport road – from the airport’s departure gate to the Keishampat Junction. They held placards with messages such as “Manipur’s identity is non-negotiable.”