PM Modi inaugurates developmental works in Gujarat's Dahod, hails Operation Sindoor

AHMEDABAD: Calling Operation Sindoor more than a military action—an embodiment of Indian values and sentiments—Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday laid the foundation stone, inaugurated, and dedicated to the nation multiple development projects worth over Rs 24,000 crore in Dahod, Gujarat.
Linking national pride with economic progress, the Prime Minister framed the operation as a symbol of India's spirit while underscoring the government’s commitment to rapid infrastructure and regional development.
Speaking at the gathering, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “Operation Sindoor was not merely a military operation—it was a testament to India’s values and emotions.”
Recalling the horror of terrorists killing a father in front of his children, he said, “They had no idea what consequences their brutality would trigger. Even today, those images stir deep anger across the nation. When terrorism challenged 140 crore Indians, I fulfilled my duty as the Prime Minister.”
He added, “I gave full freedom to our armed forces, and they carried out an unprecedented operation—nine major terror hubs across the border were identified and destroyed in just 22 minutes. When Pakistan's military tried to retaliate, they were decisively crushed.”
Saluting the courage of India’s soldiers, Modi said, “From the sacred soil of Dahod, I bow to the valor and dedication of our armed forces.”
Speaking to the gathering, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “The country born after partition has remained focused on hostility and harming India. But India is walking a different path—our mission is to eradicate poverty, strengthen the economy, and pursue development.”
He asserted, “A developed India can only be built when both our armed forces and our economy are strong. We are working relentlessly to ensure both national security and economic growth go hand in hand.”
Emphasising unity in nation-building, Modi declared, “140 crore Indians are united in building a Viksit Bharat.” He underlined the need for self-reliance, saying, “Today, India is rapidly becoming a global manufacturing hub. Our domestic production and exports are consistently growing—whether it’s smartphones, automobiles, toys, defence equipment, or medicines.”
He added, “India is not only manufacturing rail and metro technology but also exporting it across the world.”
Referring to Dahod as a shining example, he said, “Three years ago, I laid the foundation stone of the Dahod Electric Locomotive Factory. Today, I flagged off its first electric locomotive. This is a moment of immense pride for Gujarat and the entire nation.”
Announcing a key milestone, the Prime Minister said, “Gujarat has achieved 100% electrification of its railway network—a truly remarkable feat. I congratulate the people of Gujarat.”
Highlighting railway transformation over the past decade, Modi noted, “Metro services have expanded, and semi-high-speed trains are redefining connectivity. Vande Bharat trains now run on nearly 70 routes.” He announced the launch of a new Vande Bharat Express between Ahmedabad and Veraval.
“This rise of modern trains is powered by India’s technological advancements,” he said. “From coaches to locomotives, we’re making them right here in India. We are now exporting metro coaches to Australia and train coaches to England, Saudi Arabia, and France. Countries like Mexico, Spain, Germany, and Italy are importing rail components from India.” Modi added that Indian coaches are being used in Mozambique and Sri Lanka, and ‘Made in India’ locomotives are powering trains in several nations.
“This is the growing strength of ‘Make in India’ and a matter of great national pride,” he said.
Modi highlighted how a strong railway network boosts convenience, industry, and agriculture, stating, “In the last 10 years, many regions have received railway connectivity for the first time. Areas in Gujarat that once had only slow, narrow-gauge trains now have upgraded routes and faster connectivity.”
He announced the inauguration of multiple new lines, including an express train between Dahod and Valsad, which he said will “greatly benefit the tribal belt.”
The Prime Minister also praised Gujarat’s progress across sectors like education, IT, semiconductors, and tourism, saying, “A major semiconductor plant is being established here with an investment of thousands of crores. This will generate lakhs of new employment opportunities and cement Gujarat’s leadership in key industries.”
Touching on tribal welfare, Modi stressed, “The development of tribal regions is vital to building a Viksit Bharat.” He said, “Over the past 11 years, unprecedented work has been done to uplift tribal communities. My years of experience working in Gujarat’s tribal areas have helped shape national-level initiatives.”
He reflected on past challenges faced by tribal children and added, “Today, tribal areas have access to quality education—good colleges, ITIs, medical institutions, and two dedicated tribal universities. The Eklavya Model Schools network has grown stronger, and Dahod alone has several such schools supporting tribal education.”
Modi announced a historic move, saying, “For the first time in independent India, a massive scheme has been launched for tribal villages—the ‘Dhartii Aaba Janjati Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan.’ With Rs 80,000 crore being invested, development work is underway in over 60,000 villages nationwide, including Gujarat.”
He concluded, “These efforts reflect our deep commitment to inclusive development and our resolve to leave no one behind in India’s journey toward becoming a developed nation.”