PM Modi inaugurates developmental works in Gujarat's Dahod, hails Operation Sindoor

AHMEDABAD: Calling Operation Sindoor more than a military action—an embodiment of Indian values and sentiments—Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday laid the foundation stone, inaugurated, and dedicated to the nation multiple development projects worth over Rs 24,000 crore in Dahod, Gujarat.

Linking national pride with economic progress, the Prime Minister framed the operation as a symbol of India's spirit while underscoring the government’s commitment to rapid infrastructure and regional development.

Speaking at the gathering, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “Operation Sindoor was not merely a military operation—it was a testament to India’s values and emotions.”

Recalling the horror of terrorists killing a father in front of his children, he said, “They had no idea what consequences their brutality would trigger. Even today, those images stir deep anger across the nation. When terrorism challenged 140 crore Indians, I fulfilled my duty as the Prime Minister.”

He added, “I gave full freedom to our armed forces, and they carried out an unprecedented operation—nine major terror hubs across the border were identified and destroyed in just 22 minutes. When Pakistan's military tried to retaliate, they were decisively crushed.”

Saluting the courage of India’s soldiers, Modi said, “From the sacred soil of Dahod, I bow to the valor and dedication of our armed forces.”