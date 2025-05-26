SC collegium recommends elevation of two HC chief justices, Bombay HC judge as apex court judges

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court collegium on Monday recommended the appointments of Karnataka High Court Chief Justice N V Anjaria, Gauhati High Court Chief Justice Vijay Bishnoi, and Bombay High Court judge Justice A S Chandurkar as judges of the top court.

The five-member collegium headed by Chief Justice B R Gavai, decided to recommend the names as against the three existing vacancies of judges in the top court following the recent retirement of ex-CJI Sanjiv Khanna, and Justices Abhay S Oka and Hrishikesh Roy.

After the retirement of these three senior judges, the apex court, which has a sanctioned strength of 34, is currently working with 31 judges.

The collegium recommended these names after deliberating upon their experience and expertise in handling of cases. The Centre will consider appointment after thorough deliberation and send its decision to the collegium.

This is the second recommendation made under the leadership of Chief Justice Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai, who took over the reins on May 14 from former CJI Sanjiv Khanna.

The Supreme Court Collegium, earlier on May 15, recommended the appointment of Karnataka High Court’s Justice Kempaiah Somashekar as Chief Justice of the Manipur High Court.