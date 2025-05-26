SC says playing cards without gambling no moral turpitude

The verdict came after hearing a plea filed by Hanumantharayappa, who was removed from the post following a Karnataka High Court ruling.Deciding in favour of Hanumantharayappa, the SC said that playing cards for fun without gambling isn’t a moral crime.

“In the very nature of things, we find it difficult that the misconduct attributed to the appellant involves moral turpitude. It is well known that the expression moral turpitude is used in legal as well as societal parlance to describe a conduct, which is inherently base, vile, deprave or having some connection showing depravity. Every action against which one can raise an eyebrow may not necessarily involve moral turpitude,” the bench said.

It set aside the HC’s order upholding the decision to remove Hanumantharayappa from the post in the cooperative society.